Rail fares to rise by 3.2% in January 2019 RAIL passengers will see the price of regulated rail fares increase by a maximum of 3.2% in January 2019.

RAIL passengers will see the price of regulated rail fares increase by a maximum of 3.2% in January 2019.

The rise, determined by the RPI inflation measure, could add more than £100 to annual season ticket prices.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has called for future rail fare and wage increases to be based on the lower Consumer Prices Index – rather than the higher Retail Prices Index.

The RMT union accused him of trying to impose a “pay cap” on its members.

The government’s preferred measure of inflation, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), rose to 2.5% in July from 2.4% in June.

Under the current system, it is July’s RPI that sets the maximum rise for regulated fares in January.

Increases in 40% of fares – including season tickets – are regulated by the UK government in England and the devolved bodies in Wales and Scotland. The remaining 60% of fares are set by the train companies.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the increase in regulated fares as “an insult to everyone who has suffered from the chaos on Britain’s railways”.