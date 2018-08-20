Conservative MP changed nappy during interview MP revealed that he recently changed his daughter's nappy during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

MP revealed that he recently changed his daughter’s nappy during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Tom Tugendhat told the Politico website he navigated the telephone interview without host John Humphrys getting to the bottom of what he was up to.

The Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling described what he called “Radio Roulette” – booking a live interview while home alone with his children.

“Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose”, he stated.