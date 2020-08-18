Ankara Agreement: Last 4 months to apply

WITH the UK leaving its membership of the European Union as of January 31, 2020, until the end of this year, EU rules continue to apply during the process called “transition period”.

Meanwhile between Turkey and the UK, Ankara Agreement retains its validity. As it is known, Turkish citizens could obtain the right to trade and reside in the UK by applying for a self-employment visa with this agreement. By 2021, this situation ends. In other words, there is only four months left to apply for Ankara Agreement.

According to the Home Office data, nearly 30 thousand people in 20 years debuted in the UK from Turkey within the scope of the Ankara Agreement. Britain, which gave business visas to Turkish citizens within the scope of Ankara Agreement, was one of the most preferred countries.