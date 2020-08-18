“Participate in the census as ‘Turkish Cypriots’ to reach the correct data”

TURKISH Cypriot Youth and Family Association UK (KTGAB) invited Turkish Cypriots to the census to be held in the UK. KTGAB emphasized the importance of the results of the census for Turkish Cypriots and the TRNC.

The statement made by KTGAB chair Nafiya Horozoğlu is as follows:

“A census will be held on 21 March 2021 in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which make up the United Kingdom.

The census called ‘Census 2021’ can be done by filling out the forms sent to homes before 21 March 2021 or by using the internet code number on these forms at www.census.gov.uk. As Turkish Cypriot’s living in Britain, we must mark ourselves as “Turkish Cypriot” in the ethnic identity section to show our power officially.

It is a great opportunity for us to find out the population number of Turkish Cypriots living in Britain by filling in the census forms and answering the question regarding the ethnic group correctly.

With the census conducted in 2011, it was stated that the population of the Turkish-speaking community living in the UK was 500 thousand. Turkish Cypriot’s formulated 300 thousand of this data. However, as Turkish Cypriots living in Britain, we need to participate in the census in 2021 as ‘Turkish Cypriots’ to reach the correct data.

As Turkish Cypriots living in the UK, we have a significant power in Britain, and an effective factor that will strengthen this power is our population. Strong diaspora means strong Northern Cyprus. We must show that we exist in Britain as ‘Turkish Cypriots’ within the framework of unity and solidarity with our population.

Turkish Cypriot Youth and Family Association England will be a follower of this issue. “