TRNC Representative share her 15 November 

THE Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) London Representative Oya Tuncalı shared her message ahead of TNRC republic day on November 15th.

She said: “Valuable Citizens in the United Kingdom,

We are happy and proud to celebrate the 37th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriot People, with the unwavering support of the Republic of Turkey, have succeeded in existing as a people in Cyprus and protecting their identity as a result of the culmination of a years-long struggle for freedom and existence. This struggle has been rewarded with the establishment of our Republic on 15 November 1983.

We, along with the rest of the world, have also been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic here in the United Kingdom in the year 2020.

Our community, in close partnership and cooperation with our Organisations and Citizens, has acted in solidarity with our Representative Office during these challenging times. I sincerely believe that we will overcome the period ahead by complying with national restriction measures and continuing to help one another.

Although we are not able to hold gatherings to celebrate this year’s Republic Day alongside our valuable citizens due to the coronavirus restrictions, we will celebrate it in our hearts, by remaining true to the values and ideals of our Republic.

In the 52 years of negotiations since 1968, we have constructively worked towards security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and displayed utmost goodwill towards reaching a just and viable settlement in Cyprus. To the contrary, the Greek Cypriot side has enjoyed every comfort of being recognized as the sole representatives of the State, which it usurped by force of arms in 1963, and has not favored any settlement plan in Cyprus. This intransigent stance displayed by the Greek Cypriot side at the negotiations to date continues to be the biggest impediment to a settlement. The lack of will on the part of the Greek Cypriot side to reach a settlement was last seen, once again, when the Cyprus Conference in Crans Montana collapsed in July 2017.

Despite the lack of will of the Greek Cypriot side towards a settlement, its intransigent stance and the unjust attitude of the international community towards our State and our People, we will continue decisively on our path to protect our Political Equality, Security and all of our rights.

I sincerely believe that our citizens in the United Kingdom will continue to provide their support, cooperation and solidarity in our efforts to succeed in our rightful cause, in addition to the half-century-long struggle we have been through.

On this meaningful occasion, I would like to express my respect for all our martyrs and veterans, first and foremost the Leader of our Struggle for Freedom Dr. Fazıl Küçük and our Founding President Rauf R. Denktaş. Once again, I wish you all a happy Republic Day and extend my best wishes.”