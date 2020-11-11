UK coronavirus death rate passes 50,000

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has passed 50,000, according to government figures.

A further 595 deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 50,365.

It marks a significant moment in the pandemic for the UK, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19 with Europe’s highest recorded number of deaths.

The Turkish Speaking Community has seen over 130 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and sadly 2 of the deaths accrued within the last month.
