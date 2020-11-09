ASUK will hold a panel commemorating Atatürk

5 hours önce
0 80 Bir dakikadan az

The Atatürk Society UK  (ASUK) has organised a panel to commemorate Atatürk on the 82nd anniversary of his passing.

The online panel will take place tomorrow on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 pm (UK time).

ASUK’s Scientific Committee Chairman Prof Dr. Belma Ötüş Baksett, journalist and writer Zeynep Oral, Gedik University Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. Orhan Çekiç and former deputy Dr. Onur Öymen will be taking part as panel speaker.

Atatürk’s favorite songs will be performed by Melek Yalçın, Özgür Tandoğan Canyurt and Burak Gülşen.

In a statement, ASUK said: “The founder of the Republic of Turkey, our Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 82 years of eternity being referred to him craving more than ever, we remember with love and respect. All our members and friends are invited. ”

 

if you would like to join the panel the Zoom detail are: Meeting ID: 882 2733 2376

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 hours önce
968

Tesco’da Yumurta’lar havada uçuştu

2 hours önce
162

PM: ‘We have order 40milllion dose of Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine’

2 hours önce
59

Londra Belediye Başkanı, Müslüman olduğu için Trump’ın kendisini hedef aldığını savundu

3 hours önce
206

Londra Belediye Başkanı Müslüman olduğu için Trump’ın kendisini hedef aldığını savundu

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.