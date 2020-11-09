ASUK will hold a panel commemorating Atatürk

The Atatürk Society UK (ASUK) has organised a panel to commemorate Atatürk on the 82nd anniversary of his passing.

The online panel will take place tomorrow on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 pm (UK time).

ASUK’s Scientific Committee Chairman Prof Dr. Belma Ötüş Baksett, journalist and writer Zeynep Oral, Gedik University Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. Orhan Çekiç and former deputy Dr. Onur Öymen will be taking part as panel speaker.

Atatürk’s favorite songs will be performed by Melek Yalçın, Özgür Tandoğan Canyurt and Burak Gülşen.

In a statement, ASUK said: “The founder of the Republic of Turkey, our Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 82 years of eternity being referred to him craving more than ever, we remember with love and respect. All our members and friends are invited. ”

if you would like to join the panel the Zoom detail are: Meeting ID: 882 2733 2376