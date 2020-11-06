190 anti-lockdown protesters arrested in London

The Metropolitan Police Service arrested 190 people who gathered to protest in London on Thursday, 5 November.

All 190 were arrested for breaching the new Coronavirus legislation; 189 of these are being investigated for a fixed penalty notice and one person is being investigated for a £10,000 fine.

DAC Matt Twist, said: “There can be no excuse for breaching the regulations which have been designed to save lives and keep people safe.

“Those who came out to protest last night put their health at risk and frustratingly, they put the health of London and our officers at risk, this is clearly unacceptable.

“A significant policing plan was in place last night and officers moved swiftly to speak with those who were intending to gather. Officers explained very clearly the regulations and unfortunately a number of people took deliberate steps to ignore the direction. Because of this, firm action was taken and a large number of arrests were made. We will not tolerate these dangerous breaches of the regulations.

“190 is a significant amount of arrests and we have a post-incident plan in place to ensure these investigations are progressed and the suspects are brought to justice.

“For anyone who plans to come out over the next four weeks, it is your responsibility to ensure we all comply with the current regulations. Officers will be out and about engaging with members of the public and the small minority who deliberately refuse to abide by the rules will see enforcement action being taken.”