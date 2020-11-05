Chancellor has extend furlough until the end of March

Chancellor  Rishi Sunak has announced that extend furlough as well as funding support for business affected by the lockdown.

In the Commons, Sunak announced that furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March 2021.

They will be counting to supporting the full 80% currently available.

The furlough system was originally intended to end in May, but Mr Sunak said at the outset that it would be extended “if necessary”.

Due to the extension, this now means that the promise to businesses receive a one-off payment of £1,000 for every previously furloughed employee if they are still employed at the end of January next year will now be on hold and a new date is to be given at a later date.

 

