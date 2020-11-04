More police on London streets after UK’s terror threat level raised 

Scotland Yard said that Londoners should not be “alarmed” by the increased police presence but urged people to report anything that “doesn’t feel right”.

The appeal comes in the wake of an increase in Britain’s official terror threat level, which was upped from “substantial” to “severe”.

The move to deploy extra police onto the streets of London has been done so to protect high streets, transport hubs and other potentially vulnerable locations in response to heightened fears of a terror attack following the Islamist killings in Vienna and France.