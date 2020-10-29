Covid-19: Haribo staff test positive in Pontefract

Sweet-maker Haribo has confirmed a number of staff at one of its sites in West Yorkshire have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said 30 individuals at the Pontefract site were self-isolating along with colleagues they had been in close contact with.

The German-owned firm employs more than 700 staff in Pontefract and Castleford.

It said public health officials had been notified and had confirmed its safety procedures were satisfactory.

In a statement, the firm added: “As a business, we continue to go above and beyond the government’s guidance and follow strict internal standards around the health, safety and well-being of our colleagues, which is our top priority.”

