Ankara Agreement Visa will end on 31 December 2020

TURKEY’S Consulate General in London announced that the submission period of the Ankara Agreement will end on December 31, 2020.

Consulate General made the following statement in regards to the Ankara Agreement:

“The transition process for the UK’s exit from the European Union will end on December 31, 2020. In this framework, the Ankara Agreement (ECAA-European Community Association Agreement) will lose its validity for the United Kingdom and new applications will not be made within this scope.

However, our citizens who have applied for a residence and work permit within the framework of the Ankara Agreement and will apply until December 31, 2020, when the transition period ends, will continue to be considered within the visa categories under the Ankara Agreement after January 1, 2021. They will be subject to the same rules until they get a residence permit.

On the other hand, family members who have already applied for a residence and work permit in the UK within the scope of the Ankara Agreement or who have not yet applied for the permit in question must apply to the relevant British authorities until 31 December 2020 to benefit from the provisions of the Agreement. Those family members who do not apply to the relevant British authorities until December 31, 2020, will be subject to the national immigration legislation of the United Kingdom as of January 1, 2021.”