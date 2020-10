London will move into Tier 2 this weekend

London will be moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

It means millions living in the capital will be banned from meeting people from other households indoors, whether that’s in their home or in a pub.

Londoners have also been advised to avoid public transport and reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

Health minister Helen Whately told London MPs of the decision during a call this morning.