13 school students taken to hospital in north London

13 students from teenage pupils have been taken to hospital after an ‘incident’ at a school in north London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 1145hrs on Monday, 5 October, to reports of children feeling unwell having eaten what they believed to be sweets at a school in Highgate Road, NW5.

“As a precaution, 13 children have been taken to hospital. Their parents have been informed. Nobody is believed to be seriously unwell.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“There has been no arrest. The school has not been evacuated.”

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 11.44am today to reports of an incident at La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate.

‘We dispatched a number of resources including a clinical team leader, five ambulance crews, medics in cars and incident response officers.’

 

