Boris Johnson to hold talks with EU Commission 

Boris Johnson will hold talks with the head of the EU Commission after she announced that the Eu would be taking legal action over his plan to potentially override the Brexit deal.

Ursula von der Leyen and the prime minister are due to talk on Saturday afternoon.

A Number 10 spokesperson said it is to “take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps”.

Brussels confirmed the news and added the conversation will be taking place over a video call.

While the two leaders will likely be focusing on trade talks to hammer out an agreement before the transition period runs out at the end of 2020, Ms von der Leyen’s action yesterday will inevitably feature.