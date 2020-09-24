Alevi artist’s design feature on zebra crossing 

THE British Alevi Federations (BAF) representative Hasan Bölücek’s design for the crossing in Enfield Town is inspired by his Alevi cultural heritage.

Last week his design was unrealised in the heart of Enfield Town, the cross now features his design as well as information about him and what his work stands for.

Bölücek explains the concept of the artwork and what the elements and colours mean to the Alevi belief and how they are important: “We Alevis believe that, life is formed from four elements. Air; (purple), fire (orange), water (blue) and earth (green). Those colours on the design representing this. Pigeon or dove is holy in our culture as well (like many other cultures and beliefs.) Represents peace and freedom, which we all needed in this unusual Corona days. In Enfield we are living all together with this elements and symbols and especially these days everybody need to go out of the boxes.. Which represented by purple pigeon on the upper right corner.”