Day-Mer starts there new course term

DAY-MER has started its new course term. In addition to the cultural and artistic courses organized for children, youth and adults, courses for adults to express themselves are also offered.

The following statement was made by Day-Mer: “As Day-Mer, we are starting our Cultural and Artistic activities for the year 2020/2021 for children and adults as of September 21, 2020, during this period when the whole world is going through difficult times. Chess, baglama, guitar, violin, piano, cello and side flute are our existing courses. In this challenging process, as Day-Mer, it is our priority to ensure that all our students and all participants who start their studies can take lessons in a safe and healthy environment. Some measures such as the use of masks, visors, anti-bacterial gels, class ventilation and protection of physical distance will be among our plans, and these measures and measures will also be followed.

Our aim is to help our children and participants in our activities to continue their lives from where they left off and provide an environment for them to develop their skills.

Thank you for the sensitivity and sensitivity shown by all of our friends, friends and parents in advance. Our courses are open to children, teenagers and adults. Those who want to participate can send us a message on Facebook or contact us on 020 7275 8440. Let’s share for the announcement of the courses. “