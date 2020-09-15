Teenager fatally stabbed in north London

Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Islington.

Officers were called at 8 pm last night (14 September) to North Road N7, after a male believed to be a teenager, was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Officers are working to establish the male’s identity and inform his next of kin.

At this stage there have been no arrests. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.