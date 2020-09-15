Teenager fatally stabbed in north London

9 hours önce
0 233 Bir dakikadan az

Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Islington.

Officers were called at 8 pm last night (14 September) to North Road N7, after a male believed to be a teenager, was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Officers are working to establish the male’s identity and inform his next of kin.

At this stage there have been no arrests. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 hours önce
86

Man shot with crossbow in Uxbridge

5 hours önce
92

Government’s leaked report of ‘worst-case’ Brexit scenarios

5 hours önce
81

Young people hit as unemployment rate rises by 4.1%

5 hours önce
88

Health Secretary: Testing problem ‘will be solved in a matter of weeks’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.