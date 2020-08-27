Police seize £115,000 in cryptocurrency linked to fake Covid-19 loan

1 hour önce
0 42 Bir dakikadan az

POLICE have seized £115,000 of cryptocurrency believed to have come from fraudulent applications for bounce back loans designed to help small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Ipswich on Wednesday on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

It follows an investigation by detectives from the Met’s proactive money laundering team, which was launched after officers suspected the woman was controlling a large sum of fraudulently obtained Bitcoin.

 

The government’s Bounce Back Loan scheme, which allows small businesses to borrow between £2,000 and £50,000, launched in May.

Detectives established that a number of mule bank accounts – used to transfer criminal cash on behalf of others – had been used to receive the proceeds of fraudulent applications to the scheme.

The money was then transferred from the mule accounts to the cryptocurrency wallet of the suspect.

Met officers, assisted by Suffolk Police, searched a home in Ipswich on Wednesday and found several children on their own.

The suspect was found close to the address and arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and child neglect. She was later released under investigation after being interviewed.

On Thursday, Met officers successfully applied to a London magistrates’ court for the detention of £115,000 of cryptocurrency held in the suspect’s wallet.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 hour önce
143

İngiltere hükümeti, İsviçre ve Çek Cumhuriyeti’ni karantina listesine aldı

1 hour önce
38

Turkish Kebab shop fined nearly £4,000 for hosting ‘impromptu rave’

1 hour önce
58

Switzerland and Czech Republic among new countries added to quarantine list

2 hours önce
62

Turkey issues new Navtex for gunnery exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.