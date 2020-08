They include 10,000 pickers to put together customer orders and 3,000 drivers to deliver them, plus a number of other roles in stores and distribution.

Tesco said it was now serving 1.5 million customers a week online, up from around 600,000 at the start of the outbreak.

It said: “As the supermarket’s online business continues to grow, the number of new roles may increase further in the coming months.”

Before the coronavirus crisis around 9% of Tesco’s sales were on the web, a figure which has now risen to 16%.

The supermarket expects online sales of £5.5bn this year, up from £3.3bn in 2019.

Jason Tarry, Tesco’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “These new roles will help us continue to meet online demand for the long term, and will create permanent employment opportunities for 16,000 people across the UK.”