TRNC moves UK travellers into category B

Following a cabinet meeting with ministers and TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that those travelling from England will be able to home quarantine will be applied to those coming from England.

UK travellers will be able to carry out ‘home quartine’ period for 7-day quartine if they have their own homes in North Cyprus.

Passengers will still need to provide a negative PCR test performed between three and five days before the boarding their flight, and once they landed they will also have another PRC test done at the airport, a final test will also be carried while under home quarantine.

The new changes will come in effect 13 August.

Travellers, whether they are TRNC citizens or British citizens, will be able to self-isolate for 7 days in there own homes in North Cyprus.

During the quarantine, no visitors will be allowed to the house. Those who do not comply with the rules will be determined during the inspections and taken to the quarantine hotel.

Those who do not have their own homes in North Cyprus will have to carry out their 7-day quartine period and self-isolate under the supervision of the Government in select accommodation, while also have to present and negative PRC test on arrival, have a 2nd test PCR at the airport and a 3rd test towards the end of there quartine.