TRNC moves UK travellers into category B

5 hours önce
0 122 Bir dakikadan az

Following a cabinet meeting with ministers and TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that those travelling from England will be able to home quarantine will be applied to those coming from England.

UK travellers will be able to carry out ‘home quartine’ period for 7-day quartine if they have their own homes in North Cyprus.

Passengers will still need to provide a negative PCR test performed between three and five days before the boarding their flight, and once they landed they will also have another PRC test done at the airport, a final test will also be carried while under home quarantine.

The new changes will come in effect 13 August.

Travellers, whether they are TRNC citizens or British citizens, will be able to self-isolate for 7 days in there own homes in North Cyprus.

During the quarantine, no visitors will be allowed to the house. Those who do not comply with the rules will be determined during the inspections and taken to the quarantine hotel.

Those who do not have their own homes in North Cyprus will have to carry out their 7-day quartine period and self-isolate under the supervision of the Government in select accommodation, while also have to present and negative PRC test on arrival, have a 2nd test PCR at the airport and a 3rd test towards the end of there quartine.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 days önce
226

Cyprus lover, young and talented chef: Ismayil Ibrahim

3 days önce
216

Police appeal following shooting in south London

3 days önce
229

Day-Mer Chair Gül: “Not only applauses for NHS employees, but a liveable wage” 

4 days önce
181

Medical aid from Turkey is being sent to North Cyprus

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.