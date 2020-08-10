Thunderstorms could bring torrential rain as 4 day yellow warning issued

Large parts of the UK could be hit by thunderstorms this week, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning has been issued covering much of the country from Monday to Thursday for thunderstorms that could be “significant and disruptive”.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “For England and Wales over the next four days, there is a risk of some very severe weather in places but it is not going to be everywhere.

Adding: “The warning does not imply that everyone is going to see them (thunderstorms) – a lot of places will remain dry, sunny and hot – but we will see some fairly severe thunderstorms developing over the course of the day.”

Western areas will be more at risk of thunderstorms but most parts will stay dry and the south-east is expected to be sunny with a “high chance” of 36C (96.8F).