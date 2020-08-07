India plane crash: Jet carrying 191 breaks up on landing killing two including pilot

4 hours önce
0 76 Bir dakikadan az

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, officials say.

The aircraft, en route from Dubai, skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon landing, India’s aviation authority said.

Rescue operations are under way, with emergency services at the scene.

At least two people, including the pilot, have died, the BBC has been told.

Several passengers are injured, a spokesman for the airline said.

The airline said there were 184 passengers including 10 children, and six crew members, including two pilots, on board flight IX-1344 when it crashed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane fell into a valley and broke in two after skidding off the end of the runway. Images carried by Indian media show the aircraft broken in two pieces.

The incident happened at around 19:00 local time (14:30 BST) amid heavy rainfall in the region.

There have been flooding and landslides, as India’s monsoon season reaches its peak.

In May 2010, 158 people died when an Air India Express flight overshot Mangalore airport runway and crashed.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

28 February 2020
657

Lorry driver sentenced for M25 fatal lorry crash

8 January 2020
431

3 Britons among 176 killed after as plane crashes after take off in Tehran

1 November 2019
934

Orpington crash: 1 killed, 15 injured and 1 arrested

20 May 2019
394

Azer Urger jailed for A10 collision

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.