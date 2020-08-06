Medical aid from Turkey is being sent to North Cyprus

Turkey has donated a variety of medical equipment to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in efforts to efforts against Covid-19.

An agreement that was signed between Turkey and the TRNC on the 8th of July that foresees medical equipment being donated to the TRNC was published in the Official Gazette.

In line with the agreement between the two countries, Turkey is now sending; 5 ambulances, 10 ventilators, 20 thousand PCR test kits, 20 thousand nucleic acid isolation kits, 100 thousand surgical masks, 50 thousand N95 masks, 20 thousand medical protective suits and a two cabinet PCR device to North Cyprus.