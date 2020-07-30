Eat Out to Help Out starts 3 August

More than 53,000 outlets across the UK have so far signed up to the UK government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – and a new official government online finder is available to help diners locate them.

As part of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme starting Monday (August 3), Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments across the country, customers who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the logo.

The logo means diners who eat-in will benefit from a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August 2020 – and no voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

To find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme you can use the online restaurant finder now live on GOV.UK. Simply enter your postcode, or one near to where you want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a 5-mile radius.