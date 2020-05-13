CTCA and YTB helping to directly food packages to the community

SHARING their “Stay At Home” “You Are Not Alone” Project in partnership with Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations (CTCA) has been helping people who have been in a difficult situation in the coronavirus crisis.

Aid packages consisting of basic food & household essentials were delivered to 160 people last week, paying attention to social distance rules. CTAC has been providing assistance, to those isolating, who are in a difficult situation, who cannot leave the house due to their chronic illness, or their acquaintances to reach them via info@ctcauk.com.

Since the lockdown was imposed in the UK in March, CTCA has been trying to support the community on a variety of issues. On the one hand, we are working to get TRNC citizens in the UK back to their homes and the British citizens staying in the TRNC back to the UK.

Former Chair and current member of the Advisory Board, Leyla Kemal and Vice-Chair Ayşe Osman set about preparing the task of the aid package after YTB ​​President of Europe branch Sibel Beşevli, and Britain’s responsible Hüseyin Çalışkan announced that they will be aiding the projects for Covit19. While Chair Ertuğrul Mehmet and his team reached the people. The aim of the project was to help 134-150 households to their members in their regions in 16 different postal codes, this eventually reaching 198 households from 40 regions.

The aid package included traditional Turkish and Cypriot ingredients as well as cleaning products. The council distribution team was very happy to see the warm faces that greeted them. Many of the people who are disabled or over 70 years old and insulated were very happy to see a human face after staying home for six weeks.

A daughter of an elderly couple shared her message of thanks after the aid package was delivered to her partners saying “Dear CTCA & YTB, I am writing this on behalf of my elderly parents who today received their very generous food package. They wanted me to pass on their thanks and appreciation for this parcel. What a wonderful gesture this is during these difficult times especially as most of our parents are isolating. Thank you very much. Belgin, London N16 “