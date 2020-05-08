Having a healthy and safe Ramadan at home

From the 23rd or 24th of April Muslims across the world have been celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

During the holiday, many Muslims will be fasting during daylight hours, only eating one meal (the ‘suhoor’ or ‘sehri’) just before dawn, and another (the ‘iftar’) after sunset.

However this year millions of Muslim face new challenges on how cope with Ramadan with the restrictions of lockdown.

Highlighting the importance of staying safe from not just ourselves but our family and the community Osman Dar, Consultant in Global Health at Public Health England said: “Ramadan is a time for prayer, contemplation, self-sacrifice and charity – all of these qualities are key to supporting our collective effort in tackling this pandemic. This Ramadan, let’s think about how we can best protect the most vulnerable in our families, amongst our neighbours and in all our diverse communities. By working together we can minimise the transmission of coronavirus and reduce the chances of overwhelming our health and care services. Let us not forget the deeply spiritual reminders this pandemic brings; unite, pull together and leave nobody behind insha’Allah.”