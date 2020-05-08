Having a healthy and safe Ramadan at home
From the 23rd or 24th of April Muslims across the world have been celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.
During the holiday, many Muslims will be fasting during daylight hours, only eating one meal (the ‘suhoor’ or ‘sehri’) just before dawn, and another (the ‘iftar’) after sunset.
However this year millions of Muslim face new challenges on how cope with Ramadan with the restrictions of lockdown.
Highlighting the importance of staying safe from not just ourselves but our family and the community Osman Dar, Consultant in Global Health at Public Health England said: “Ramadan is a time for prayer, contemplation, self-sacrifice and charity – all of these qualities are key to supporting our collective effort in tackling this pandemic. This Ramadan, let’s think about how we can best protect the most vulnerable in our families, amongst our neighbours and in all our diverse communities. By working together we can minimise the transmission of coronavirus and reduce the chances of overwhelming our health and care services. Let us not forget the deeply spiritual reminders this pandemic brings; unite, pull together and leave nobody behind insha’Allah.”
Public Health has shared a guide help millions of Muslim’s facing this Ramadan under lockdown and what they can use technology and tackle travel, illness and more during the month.
During Ramadan you should only leave your home for one of four reasons:
- shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.
- one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
- any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.
- travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.
Stay at home for Ramadan
- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times.
- Wash your hands as soon as you get home
- Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
For more information on how you get through Ramadan healthy and safely you can click here.