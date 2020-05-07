Passengers told to wear gloves at some UK airports

Passengers travelling through some UK airports are being told to cover their faces and wear gloves due to Covid-19.

The new rules will apply to those travelling through Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports from Thursday.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns the sites, said the measure will show “one way in which air travel can be made safe”.

The announcement comes as the aviation sector struggles with coronavirus.

The three airports are believed to be the first in the UK to introduce such strict hygiene rules.

Those passing through the airport will be given face coverings or masks as well as gloves during the initial stages of the trial. All airport staff serving passengers will also be required to wear the items.

MAG boss Charlie Cornish said: “It’s clear that social distancing will not work on any form of public transport. But we’re confident that when the time is right, people will be able to travel safely. We now need to work urgently with government to agree how we operate in the future.”

He added: “This has to be a top priority so that people can be confident about flying, and to get tourism and travel going again.”

Temperature checks

Temperature screening trials will also be conducted at Stansted over the next few weeks to test equipment. It follows the boss of Heathrow airport confirming on Wednesday that it is trialling large-scale temperature checks.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said they are already being carried out at departure gates on people going to places where this is a requirement.

He also urged the government to produce a plan on what common standards UK airports should adopt, so that the aviation sector could “get started again”.

Many airlines have been struggling as the coronavirus pandemic has brought global travel to a virtual standstill.