British Alevi Federation has delivered aid packages to over 2,000 people

With the support of community, the British Alevi Federation (BAF) in London has been providing food to the homeless in need of elderly people on 23 March. The Federation says ‘You are not Alone’ and it is keeping its doors open seven days a week.

Bringing many volunteers together since the first day of the coronavirus outbreak, BAF continues its food organization to be delivered to people in need. The Alevi Federation, which operates on a 40-decare land in the north of London and has 18 cemevis across Britain, performs this service with 18 associations from different regions. On March 23, the Federation started providing food aid to community members in need, the elderly and the homeless. BAF has created a large-scale food organization with the support of businesspeople and markets, as well as donations from community members.

BAF which exhibited a sample solidarity throughout the country during the epidemic, tries to meet the basic needs of those who are not earn an income due to the lockdown and the businesses they have contracted, and those who do not have the right to benefit offered from government in the UK.

BAF President İsrafil Erbil pointed out that a large number of people living in different cities of England were experiencing great victimization. He stated that people in this situation have made complaints that they have difficulty in meeting their basic needs as well as their expenses such as rent.

Noting that some of them have been or are sick and have had difficulties in food supply because they could not go out because they were alone, Erbil said, “We are here to protect the people who have similar grievances”. Erbil said that until now, more than 2 thousand people have received aid packages by federation volunteers working at risk. Among the food package carriers, London Bicycle Club (LBK) members led by Özgür Korkmaz are England Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi Y. K. Member Süleyman Topal and mini cap driver wife Hatice Topal. Erbil called for support for everyone, especially the business owners, business people and those working in professional professions.

If you need help or want to donate you can call BAF for more information on 0208 245 8482.