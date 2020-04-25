Coronavirus UK: hospital deaths rise by 813, taking total to 20,319
Several weeks ago, a government adviser said it would be a “good outcome” if the number of UK deaths could be held below 20,000.
Another 813 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 20,319, says the Department of Health.
The majority of the coronavirus-related fatalities – 18,084 (a rise of 711) – are in England.
Scotland’s daily figures showed that another 47 people have died there, taking the total to 1,231.
Wales has reported a further 23 deaths, giving a total of 774, and Northern Ireland’s hospital deaths have increased by 16 to 294.
On 28 March, NHS England’s medical director Professor Stephen Powis urged people to respect the lockdown rules, with the aim of keeping the number of deaths below 20,000.