Millions of Muslims welcome the start of Ramadan in lockdown

This year Ramadan starts toay (April 23), meaning that the UK’s three million Muslims will have to fast and celebrate the holy month during lockdown.

For Muslims, Ramadan is the month in which the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, were revealed to Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

During the holy month, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and a number of things from dawn to sunset. The fast is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of the less fortunate.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

However, amid the coronavirus outbreak, many workplaces, as well as most restaurants and recreational places are likely to be closed all day throughout Ramadan, many countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus and maintain physical distancing practices.

This will affect the way Muslims would normally practice over Ramadan, with mosquse close to prayers, family and friends gathering together outside of the household is restricted and the lockdown limits what you should be going out to do.

Important date over Ramadan 2020

Every year the dates move by around 11 days because the festival is tied in with the lunar cycle.

It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and only begins when the new moon is sighted.

This year Ramadan is due to take place between Thursday April 23 and Saturday May 23

Ramadan ends with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the start of the next lunar month.

How to deal with Ramadan during lookdown

Muslims around the world will observe the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown and tight restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has paralysed entire countries.

With strict curfews and physical distancing directives enforced to limit the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, many of Ramadan’s rituals and traditions will be curtailed this year.

How will fasting be different?

During the holy month, Muslims wake up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor, and break their fast after sunset with a meal called iftar.

Breaking of the fast is usually a communal affair. It is common for mosques to host large iftars, especially for the poor. Because of the pandemic, which has spread to 185 nations, many countries this year have advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and have suhoor and iftar individually or with family at home.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised using virtual alternatives, where possible, for social and religious gatherings.

Can people still pray together?

Congregational prayers are banned in several countries, and many mosques have been temporarily closed. Mosques in the United Kingdom and elsewhere will live-stream sermons, Quranic recitation and prayers.

How can you provide charity to the poor?

Giving charity and zakat, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, is encouraged during Ramadan.

For safety reasons, religious and health experts have advised using online methods to donate to helping those affected by the outbreak.

“To avoid the crowded gathering associated with iftar banquets, consider using individual pre-packaged boxes/servings of food,” the WHO said in its Ramadan guidelines.

“These can be organised by centralised entities and institutions, which should adhere to physical distancing throughout the whole cycle (collecting, packaging, storing and distribution).”

Can you fast with COVID-19 symptoms?

In all cases, it is essential to seek medical advice from your doctor.

According to the Quran, sick people are exempt from fasting and can make up for the missed fast within a year after Ramadan. The elderly, pregnant and nursing women are also allowed to skip fasting.

Therefore, according to Rozana, if you are experiencing serious coronavirus symptoms, it is advisable not to fast.

How can Eid be celebrated in a pandemic?

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.

With lockdown measures in place and large gatherings banned, this year’s festivities will be scaled down. It remains unclear if nations will lift or ease lockdown measures for Eid.

Whoever county across the global have made it clear that even if a lockdowns and curfews are lifted life will not be going back to ‘normal’ right away.