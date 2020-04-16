Printers produce free face masks for frontline staff

HAK Huseyin and Engin Mehmet run the Absolute Print store in Junction Road have launched a crowdfunding page after Mehmet’s learnt this from his medic student son said that front line NHS staff were “screaming” for help, with shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) causing chaos across the country.

With his 3D printer at home Mehmet worked out he was able to make face masks from his home, contacting his business partner Huseyin there set off on a new goal to help frontline workers.

Mehmet, 50, spoke with Islington Tribune said: “My son is going to start working next week for the NHS as a health care assistant. There is a lack of all PPE, to be honest. But these face shields, which helps when there is a risk of fluids splashing on the NHS staff, is something I can help with. That’s all I can do to help. I can’t make anything else, I wish I could.”

Setting up a crowdfunding page they have nearly £10,000 so they can produce as many face masks they can produce for free to Frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saying: “I am just absolutely buzzing to be honest. It’s been amazing how everyone has rallied round to help each other. We’re not going to make any money from this, all the visors are being given away and at the end, we’re going to auction off the machines and give that cash to charity.”

Once the new CNC machine is up and running Mr Mehmet believes he will be able to produce 50 visors an hour, while the 3D printer was only able to produce 70 visors a day.

Some of the visors have already been given out to pharmacists, nurses and council staff.

Mr Mehmet added: “We’re also doing a drop at the big bus depot in Archway. The bus drivers, tube drivers and shop workers are on the front line as well. They need these visors.”

To donate to the visor crowdfunding you can visit this link- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/absoluteprint