IAKMC: Sharing food with the community in need

THE Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKMC) will be holding an event on Thursday 16 March from 4-6pm where people in need will be able to visit their center to collect food and essentials.

Sharing about the event on social media IAKMC said: “We say solidarity gives strength and in the quarantine process we are in, all our institutions are trying to be in solidarity as much as we can.

For this purpose, those in a difficult situation or who cannot get food on Thursday, 16.04.2020 can visit İAKM AND CEMEVİ in Wood Green for bite sharing.

Lokma will be prepared and packaged to be shared strictly in accordance with the coronavirus hygiene rules and the government-defined rules.

All precautions will be taken so that they do not suffer adversely.”

For those that wish to visit they can do from 4-6pm at 19 Clarendon Road, London, N16 0DD.