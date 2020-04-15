IAKMC: Sharing food with the community in need

1 hour önce
0 31 Bir dakikadan az

THE Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKMC) will be holding an event on Thursday 16 March from 4-6pm where people in need will be able to visit their center to collect food and essentials.

Sharing about the event on social media IAKMC said: “We say solidarity gives strength and in the quarantine process we are in, all our institutions are trying to be in solidarity as much as we can.

For this purpose, those in a difficult situation or who cannot get food on Thursday, 16.04.2020 can visit İAKM AND CEMEVİ in Wood Green for bite sharing.

Lokma will be prepared and packaged to be shared strictly in accordance with the coronavirus hygiene rules and the government-defined rules.

All precautions will be taken so that they do not suffer adversely.”

For those that wish to visit they can do from 4-6pm at 19 Clarendon Road, London, N16 0DD.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 hours önce
224

94 members of Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to the coronavirus

4 hours önce
73

TTFF helping to support food campaign

1 day önce
354

The Turkish Speaking Community losses another member

2 days önce
688

Driver took a 170-mile trip ‘to have a break from wife and kids’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.