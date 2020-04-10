16 year-old boy seriously injured in Hackney stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in a “senseless” attack in north-east London.

Police and paramedics were called at about 6.40pm on Monday to reports of a group of youths fighting in Green Lanes Walk, Manor House.

They found the injured boy who was rushed to hospital where he remains. His condition is described as serious but stable, police said.

Three 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man, all from Hackney, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They were taken to north London police stations and have been released on bail until mid-May.

Officers are appealing for people with information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Constable Luke Martinez from the Met Police’s Central East Command Unit said: “I am shocked by the level of violence shown in this nasty assault.

“We have a number of urgent enquiries underway to understand exactly who is responsible. I urge anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch.