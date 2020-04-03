Mena Yorganci needs your help

A crowdfunding page has been set up for Mena Yorganci, a mother of 4 and wife of Engin Yorganci known in the Turkish Speaking community. Mena who has been diagnosed with a rapidly growing stage 2 cancer of the pancreas, is currently stuck in Istanbul, unable to fly home due to the coronavirus fight ban in place.

This means she is unable to have an emergency operation and is fighting against a limited time to have the cancer removed before it processes. In an appeal for help, a crowdfunding page has been set up appealing for help and donations towards a life-saving operation in Istanbul.

On the page it says:

“Everyone in the Turkish Community knows and Loves Engin Yorganci. He is a well respected and always shows respect and courtesy to everyone he associates with.

He is married to his beautiful wife Mena and he has 4 children. Mena has been diagnosed with a rapidly growing stage 2 cancer of the pancreas. They are currently in Istanbul and due to the Corona Outbreak, they are unable to return home for the emergency operation to be carried out by the NHS.

If the cancer reaches stage 3, she will die. They desperately need our help to fund the operation in Istanbul. This operation needs to be done within days before its too late.

We ask you to donate anything you can. doesn’t matter if it’s just £1.00 or a £1000.00. but PLEASE just give. We appreciate that a lot of people have lost their jobs but if you can spare just £5.00, with the amount of friends we have that know Engin and his wife, we can make this happen. Please don’t let her 2 young children be left without a mother.”

If you are able to and wish to donate towards the life-saving operation for Mena please click this link below any amount will help towards the lifesaving operation –

