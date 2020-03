Samine Bilginer fall’s victim to coronavirus, as community loses 29 members

Samine Bilginer has lost her life after contracting coroanvirus, the wife of Dr Tahsin Bilginer who is currently fighting the virus has become the 29 death known in Turkish Speaking Community in UK.

From London 28 known people have passed away as a result of coronavirus: Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı(92), Hayri Ergönül(55),Mustafa Ahmet(89), İlyas Güngör (84), H.E, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Yıldıray Faik(62), Kamil Ahmet(87), Şengül Besim, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, Zülfiye Osman, Fezile Mustafa, Serkan Aydın(40s), Safi Levent (78), Doğan Konkurt, Güney Tarzan (77), Hacı Ali Doğuş (48), Mehmet Abdurrahman, Rehme Erdoğan Tayip, Mehmet Erdoğan, Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta, Çetin Çetinkaya, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Hüseyin Arslan, Serdar Balı (49) and Samine Bilginer.

In Birmingham Arif Niyazi has also lost this his life after contracting coronvirus.