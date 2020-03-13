208 new cases of coronarvirs in 24 hours

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 208 new cases coronavirus in the UK.

As of 9 am 13 March 2020, a total of 32,771 people have been tested of those 31,973 have been negative and 798 positive cases in the UK.

10 people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

In just 24 hours 208 new cases of the virus have confirmed this is the highest daily increase so far.

The ‘Delay’ phase

The Government yesterday announced that it had moved to the second phase of its coronavirus action plan – the ‘Delay’ phase.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior scientific and medical advisers said anyone who gets a new cough or fever should stay at home for a week and not see anyone.

Over-70s have been told to avoid cruise ships and schools should not take pupils on trips abroad, the Government said.

Officials have confirmed they’re pursuing a policy of trying to slow down and control and unstoppable outbreak, to spread the number of patients over a longer period of time instead of allowing a sudden spike in infections.

Boris Johnson ramped up Number 10’s response but ministers refused to shut schools like other European countries, including Ireland, and delayed any rules banning large gatherings or international travel.

His chief advisers revealed in a briefing that the real number of coronavirus patients is actually more likely between 5,000 and 10,000 already in the UK.

The Government is now aiming to control the speed of the UK’s epidemic and predicts the worst of it could come in around 12 weeks’ time – mid-June – suggesting it could taper off to levels similar to the current situation by September.

It will attempt to slow down the spread by gradually introducing stricter measures, such as potentially banning large gatherings or closing schools in future, as the outbreak speeds up.