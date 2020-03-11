Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

Turkey has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus early Wednesday while stressing that all precautionary measures were being taken.

“A male citizen tested positive for the coronavirus in the evening,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a press conference in the capital, Ankara.

“The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated,” Koca said.

“The patient’s general condition is good. All of his family members and those who came into contact with him are under surveillance,” he added.

“An early diagnosis [of the patient] was made. If there is a virus infection in the country, it is very limited. One or more cases of the coronavirus should not be considered an epidemic,” he noted.

“The coronavirus is not stronger than the measures we will take. A quarantined patient cannot threaten society.

“Please do not go abroad unless it is compulsory. We must follow the ministry’s guidelines for safeguarding against the coronavirus,” he said.

“Turkey planned its fight against the coronavirus. Turkey will fight nationally against this global problem.”

Turkey last month closed its border with Iran, which has been hard-hit by the virus, and canceled all flights to the country.

