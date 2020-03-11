BTKD celebrated International Women’s Day

The Association of Turkish Women in Britain (BTKD) celebrated the International Women’s Day, at an event hosted by London’s Turkish Consul General Çınar Ergin and his wife Deniz Ergin. In the panel titled “Our Women in Working Life From Today to Tomorrow: Inspirational Stories” held in the Consulate residents, speakers included the award-winning academicians Yasemin Allsop MBE, Ahu Gümrah Dumanlı-Parry, Özge Öner and violin artist Ezgi Sarıkçıoğlu.

The celebration started with a welcome speech from Consul General Ergin to the guests. BTKD President Servet Hassan, who started her speech by remembering the martyrs of Idlib, thanked the Consul General and his wife who opened their homes for this special day. Hassan said, “Today, Turkish women achieve great successes not only in our homeland but also in various countries of the world. We are proud of their success. It is our greatest wish that women, who represent half the society for a more liveable world, to be active and have a say in all areas of life. ”

Consul General Ergin reflected on Women’s rights in by looking at a key event in Turkeys history over the last 100 years saying: “In 1926, the Civil Code, and the 1934 adoption of the law to women and you select the right to be elected, it is among the most important that Turkey has taken in this regard. Süreyya Ağaoğlu first lawyer in 1925, Safiye Ali first doctor in the 1930s, Semiha Berksoy first opera artist in the 1940s, Dr Sabiha Gökçen, the world’s first female war pilot in 1971. Türkan Akyol became the first female minister, Filiz Dinçmen became the first female ambassador and Tansu Çiller became the first female prime minister. We believe it is working harder to make women freer. ”

The well-known theatre artist İnci Türkay, moderated the panel, started her speech by introducing herself. Türkay started his speech with the famous word of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, “Everything you see in the world is the work of women.” Later, the speakers on the panel introduced themselves and explained why and when they came to England and those who inspired them.

After the panel, the violin artist Ezgi Sarıkçıoğlu performed for guest playing “Yudumluk” by Ekrem Zeki Ün, “Cleopatra” by Fazıl Say and “Sarı Gelin” by anonymous folk song. It was announced that all income generated by BTKD from the event will be donated to the training projects of the Foreign Affairs Spouse Association.