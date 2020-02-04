Yasar Halim’s funeral ceremony announced  

Turkish Cypriot businessman Yasar Halim, who lost his life last week, will be laid to rest in North Cyprus after a funeral ceremony is held in London on Thursday 6th February.

Under the organisation of the UK Turkish Islamic Trust, Halim will be taken from Shacklewell Lane Mosque to his namesake supermarket Yasar Halim at 495 Green Lanes N4 1AL, where from 12.45 pm until 1.30 pm his coffin will be held for family, friends, workers and the community to stay their final goodbyes.

After this, he will be taken to Palmers Green Mosque (30 Oakthorpe Rd, N13 5JL) and at 2 pm a funeral ceremony will be carried out. Following the funeral ceremony, he will be followed to North Cyprus the same day.

He will be buried in the Lefkoşa North Cyprus where he will be laid to rest which is expected to take place on Sunday.

