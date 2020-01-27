A Coordination Committee of Turkish Cypriots Living Abroad has been established under the auspices of the TRNC Prime Ministry by the instructions of TNRC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

The aim of the committee is to help strengthen the ties of the citizens living abroad with the TRNC, to create strong relations in economic, social and cultural fields, in addition to providing the necessary coordination and support for their problems.

In the UK Leyla Kemal has been appointed co-chair and Ertuğrul Mehmet has been appointed the secretary-general, the Co-Chair for Australia is Nevin Hüseyin and Yüksel Kemal as Active Member, in Turkey Nesim Tüzmen has been selected as Co-Chair.

The TNRC Prime Ministry authorised the Law and Political Affairs Department of the Secretariat for the operations of the Committee in order to solve the problems of the Turkish Cypriots living abroad. The Committee will answer all the applications of the citizens no later than 30 days from receipt and will submit a report to the TNRC Prime Minister every 6 months.

Seven different aims and roles of the committee have been list on the official website which are:

1. To help solve the problems of Turkish Cypriots living abroad, to provide coordination for this purpose, to realise the projects needed on the basis of cooperation with Turkish Cypriots living abroad.

2. To coordinate and follow up the necessary legislative works in the relevant public institutions and organisations in order to evaluate the problems faced by Turkish Cypriots living abroad or in their visits to TRNC.

3. Establish an effective coordination network with the homeland and Turkish Cypriots living abroad;

a) To act as a bridge in the activities related to the harmonization process that will take place between private and legal persons living abroad and TRNC public institutions.

b) To carry out correspondence and official contact when necessary.

4. To support and encourage cultural activities of Turkish Cypriots living abroad to keep their cultures alive.

5. To collect all kinds of data and information on any subject within the scope of Turkish Cypriots living Board, and to produce a report based on them every 6 months.

6. To organize activities that provide unity and solidarity among Turkish Cypriots living in Cyrus and abroad.

7. To prepare reports to ensure that relevant Ministries are informed about the problems faced by Turkish Cypriots living abroad. Organizing coordination meetings if deemed necessary.

The TRNC Prime Ministry has created a web page for the detailed information required, as follows: http://basbakanlik.gov.ct.tr/Yurtdışı-Kıbrıslı-Türkler-Koordinasyon-Kurulu