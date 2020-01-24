Ersin Tatar is coming to London

6 hours önce
0 100 Bir dakikadan az

THE Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’s (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will be in London on February 11th taking part in a public meeting.

Following his official announcement as The National Unity Party’s (UBP) presidential candidate in the upcoming TRNC presidential elections taking place in April 2020. Tatar will be in London on the February 11th speaking at a public meeting being organised by UBP London branch at Regency Banqueting Suite and the public is welcome to join.

TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar with his wife, announcing his presidential candidacy.

He is expected to arriving on Monday 10 February for a 3-day visit, where he will be meeting with a number community organisation, business people and attended meetings with government officials in the House of Lords.

Sharing information about the visit Prime Ministers to Londra Gazete, Munir Tatar said that the official programme will be announced and more information will be given in the coming days ahead.

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 hours önce
210

Son Dakika: Elazığ’daki depremde 15 kişi hayatını kaybetti

3 hours önce
85

Balık tutan gencin boynuna denizden sıçrayan zargana saplandı

3 hours önce
83

İngiltere’nin ekonomik faaliyetlerinde artış

4 hours önce
76

Rolls-Royce kamyonla taşınan mini nükleer santraller üretmeyi planlıyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin