Teenager shot and stabbed in Walthamstow

A teenager is fighting for life and another has been injured after a shooting and stabbing in north-east London.

A 17-year-old was shot and knifed while an 18-year-old was also gunned down in a street attack in Walthamstow on Sunday night.

No one has been arrested, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services including armed police rushed to St James Street at about 10.30pm.

The 18-year-old victim was found at the scene and taken to an east London hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The 17-year-old was found nearby and also taken to an east London hospital. Police said he is in a critical condition.

The Met Police added in a statement: “At this early stage, it is believed that both victims were attacked in the street.

“Crime scenes remain in place.

“Trident detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to to call 101, using the reference 6831/29Dec. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.