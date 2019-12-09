Pop singer Eylem served Turkish coffee to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was meeting voters during a door to door canvassing with Conservative Party’s Chingford & Woodford Green MP Iain Ducan Smith who is looking to be re-elected yesterday.

On one of their stop, Jonhson was invited into the home of Turkish Cypriot councillor Halil Nick Halebi and his wife councillor Ilkay Isa.

The couple welcomed Jonhson and his team into their home, their daughter Eylem a well known Turkish Cypriot pop singer served Johnson a cup of Turkish coffee during the visit.

Johnson took his coffee in the garden and chatted with the group. Among the guests were members from The Turkish Cypriot friends of Conservatives Leyla Kemal, Mehmet Kemal, Çetin Ramadan, Ersu Ekrem and Ayşe Osman.

 

