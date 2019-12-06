Some Londoners’ broadband speeds are 70 times slower

RESIDENTS of a street in south-west London have broadband speeds nearly 70 times slower than those living less than three miles away.

People in Inner Park Road, next to Wimbledon Common, are struggling with average download speeds of just 1.99 megabits per second, according to the analysis.

Yet in nearby New Malden, those living on Chestnut Grove can enjoy the capital’s fastest connections, with average speeds of 134.34mbps, according to uSwitch.com.

The research, from the price comparison and broadband switching service, is based on more than 122,845 “real world” speed tests run by broadband users over the last year.

Experts branded it a “Tale Of Two Cities” for broadband connections.

Dani Warner, from uSwitch, said: “It’s ridiculous to think that it would take someone in Chestnut Grove less than seven minutes to download a two-hour HD film like Toy Story 4, yet it would take more than seven hours for someone living on Inner Park Road.”

More than two-thirds of London’s slowest streets are said to have access to superfast broadband, as telecoms companies continue laying fibre optic cables. USwitch said this suggested that consumers are being deprived of a better service by a lack of awareness and could upgrade to a faster speed.

Superfast broadband is available to Inner Park Road but not London’s second slowest street Brindley Close in Bexleyheath, which has an average download speed of 2.22Mbps, and to only some of Park Drive in Upminster, 2.49 mbps.

According to tests, the slowest broadband in the UK is found in Kingsclere, York, with just 0.22 mbps.