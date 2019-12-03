12-year-old boy killed in Essex hit-and-run

The boy “deliberately” hit by a car and killed outside his school in Essex has been named as Harley Watson.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 12-year-old was killed in what police are calling a “deliberate” hit-and-run crash into a group of pupils outside Debden Park High School on Monday afternoon.

Essex Police said the man, from Loughton, has also been arrested on six counts of attempted murder and one of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges including causing serious injury by driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

The arrest came after police earlier said they were searching for Terry Glover, from Loughton, over the incident that happened shortly after the end of the school day, at around 3.20pm.