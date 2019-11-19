The Hos Seda Classical Music Choir performed ‘Melodies from Istanbul’

The Hos Seda Classical Music Choir held their ‘İstanbul’dan Nağmeler’ (Melodies from Istanbul) Concert on Saturday 16th November.

This year’s concert was conducted by Dilde Adali, the Istanbul born musician, was awarded the right to enter department of Turkish Classical Music Voice Performance at Istanbul Technical University Turkish Music State Conservatory in 2013, She also performed as a vocalist in TRT, as well performed at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality concerts every month in 2017.

In 2018 she moved to London and taught private classical Turkish singing lessons. Currently, she conducts Hos Seda Turkish Classical Music Choir and teaches voice training that is dedicated to making music for the choir members.

Organiser Dilek Altunkaş welcomes everyone attending, express that their support for the concert is much need and she hopes they will continue to do so, she also expressed that she plans to start a children’s choir and urged parents and audience members to spread the word so in the future they will be able to watch the young generation take to the stage.

The St James Islington church hall was filled with people attending the concert to enjoy the songs and from Istanbul. The concert had two segments; the first section started off with 13 short classical Istanbul songs sung by the choir, the second segment was made of 14 performances sung by a number of soloists with the backing of the choir.