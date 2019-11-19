£1m worth of jewels stolen in Haringey

Detectives are investigating a high value burglary at a house in Haringey where more than one million pounds worth of jewels were stolen.

Police were called to Hampstead Lane, Haringey N6 on Thursday, 14 November following the burglary which took place around 17:00hrs.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, and her children were inside when she realized an unknown number of suspects had broken into her home. They made off from the property via a first-floor window with various items including an array of jewellery, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, is leading the investigation. He said: “Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home. This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises.

“I am today releasing images of some of the items that were stolen and are of huge sentimental value to the victim. Many of of these are very distinctive and rare including the necklace, ring and earrings. I would ask anyone who has been offered this jewellery, including private collectors or jewellers; or seen these items for sale anywhere to report it to us immediately.

“I can assure you that all information will be treated in confidence and will be acted upon by my investigation team – I need the names of these intruders as a priority.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6371/14 NOV.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.