THE Limassol Association held their annual bazaar in Haringey on Saturday, 19 October.

In bazaar was still of delicious delicacies form sweet, salty cakes and authentic dishes especially from Northern Cyprus. Showcasing the culinary culture attracted special attention, while the books, CDs, jewelery and handcrafts exhibited at the stands were highly appreciated by the visitors.

The Turkish Republic of North Cyprus’s London Representative Oya Tuncalı and many members of the society attended the event.

Arife Retvan, President of the Limassol Association UK, made a statement about Kermes, stated that it was realized with the support and sacrifices of the members of the association and the members of the society. “The culture and art of a state, a society in a city are two-winged. As those two wings move, society can fly high and come to a place. But if that wing breaks, art and culture cannot get anywhere, and that society is doomed to collapse. ” Retvan underlined that as the Limassol Association, they attach great importance to culture, traditions and customs. Retvan thanked everyone who gave them financial and moral support and said that they would continue their activities.

Oya Tuncalı, TRNC London Representative who participated in the bazaar, expressed her happiness to participate in such meaningful activities and supported by community members.

Tuncalı, spoke of the board of directors and members of the Association knowing how hardworking and determined they are at keeping Turkish Cypriot culture alive, which she thanked them for doing.