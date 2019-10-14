The Queen opens a new session of Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II has opened a new session of Parliament today with a speech focusing heavily on criminal justice. The Queen arriving at the Palace of Westminster in a carriage procession and delivering her speech from the throne in the House of Lords, flanked by the Prince of Wales.

The Queen delivered her government-written speech from a throne in the House of Lords as part of a ceremony rich with centuries of British tradition.

In her speech, the Queen said the Government’s priority “has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on October 31”

Adding “My Government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly co-operation.”

Of the 26 bills announced, seven related to crime and justice. It includes a crackdown on violent criminals, with proposed new sentencing laws seeing serious offenders spend longer in custody.

Mr Johnson, who will lead a debate on the proposals later, said his government was focused on “seizing the opportunities that Brexit present”. The 26 bills include: Seven pieces of Brexit-related legislation, including measures to establish new regulatory frameworks for fishing, farming, trade and financial services, and a bill to end freedom of movement and bring in a points-based immigration system from 2021.

Seven criminal justice bills, including measures that will increase sentences for about 3,000 serious or violent criminals by ending automatic release at the half-way point, tougher penalties for foreign national offenders who try to return to the UK after being deported, and greater protection for police officers. Domestic violence legislation will also be carried over from the last session.

Plans for an independent NHS investigations body with legal powers – the Health Service Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) – to look into “serious healthcare incidents”, and a pledge to update the Mental Health Act to reduce the number of detentions.

An environment bill to “enshrine principles in law” and set legally binding “improvement targets” to reduce plastics, cut air pollution, restore biodiversity and improve water quality. A separate animal welfare bill to outlaw trophy hunting.

Proposed reforms to the divorce laws to minimise the impact of family breakdown on children, and changes in employment law to require restaurants and cafes to give waiting staff “all tips” owed to them. There is also a commitment to reform adult social care in England, although no legislation planned at this stage. New measures will also be brought forward to tackle electoral fraud, including requiring people to show an approved form of ID before voting in general and local elections.